Tamara Glaspell, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tamara Glaspell (Tammy), 74, a resident of Liberty Township in Youngstown, Ohio passed away peacefully on wednesday, November 25, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

She was born August 12, 1946 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anna Petrosky.

Tamara worked at Packard Electric (Delphi Automotive Systems) until she decided to take an early retirement to raise her granddaughter, now 18 years old.

Tamara liked going to garage sales, loved to play the lottery and also enjoyed the slot machines at the casino.

She leaves behind three children, Terry Newton, 55, and his wife, Laurie, Christine Chalker, 54, and her partner, Dino and Rodney Chalker, 48, whom she made her home with and who took care of her day and night. Tamara also leaves behind two brothers and a sister, Bernie Petrosky and Joseph Petrosky and his wife, Debbie and her sister, Elizabeth Bennett. She leaves many nieces and nephews and also leaves behind five grandchildren, Corey, Travis, Mackenzie, Zackary and then there is Nicole, who was the love of her life, which she raised from birth. Tamara also leaves behind her best friend, Connie Marshall, who done so much for her.

Preceding her in death were her parents; several aunts and uncles and a cousin.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

