Susan Kermec, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Kermec passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving, adoring family, Sunday, May 9.

Susan embodied the description of an angel on earth. She was kind and compassionate to all. She always went above and beyond to help family, friends and even people she did not know. She was a strong role model for all that knew her. She had a way of making everyone who entered her life feel loved and like family. She was an inspiration, she loved fashion, shopping, cooking large family meals, playing bingo, decorating, working around her house and helping her kids around their homes. She worked tirelessly for parties for family and creating her beautiful Christmas displays. Her husband, kids and grandchildren were her world. She was their light and she made everything better. She was strong and feisty, but light hearted and funny with her sayings.

Susan was born in Lebanon on December 15, 1950. Her mom died in a fire when she was 14 and she was adopted here in the United Statees. She didn’t know the language or the people but she attended high school here and was determined to learn and make her way to a life and family. She became a nurse after attending Hannah E. Mullins School of Nursing.

As a nurse for the last 48 years she cared deeply for her patients. She last worked for Dr. Sammarone’s office in Hubbard, Ohio.



She met the love of her life, Mike Kermec, through a friend and married him September 8, 1973.

She leaves him to cherish her memory her daughter, Michelle (William) Tringhese and her son, Michael (Ashley)Kermec. She leaves her beautiful grandchildren, Zaynah, Zachary, Brody and Rayne; her mother-in-law, Agnes Kermec; brother, Joe (Elaine) Khoury and sister, Nouha Daoud.



She was preceded in death by her biological parents, Rameh and Linda Khoury; adoptive parents, Wadih and Theresa Mike; father-in-law, Michael Kermec and brother, Alan Mike.

There will be a Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, with Father Tony Massad officiating at Saint Maron Maronite Catholic Church in Youngstown, with calling hours prior to Mass from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, the 6 foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows please wear a mask.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Kermec family.

