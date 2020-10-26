Susan Jean Ensley, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Jean Ensley, 69, of Austintown, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 with family by her side after an extended illness.

Susan was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 18, 1951 to Clarence (Tiny) and Jean Henry (Heinl).

Susan attended Liberty Schools and graduated from Liberty High School in 1969 and attended Youngstown State University.

She previously worked at General Fireproofing and more recently Anthem in Youngstown.

Susan was an avid Cleveland sports fan and was a wonderful party host who made the best food and drinks. Susan loved shopping and could never pass up a good sale. Susan’s best memories were of taking trips to her Aunt Sally and late Uncle Bob’s house in New Jersey, traveling the country with the Austintown Boy Choir and her son, Eric, as a young boy and attending Austintown Fitch football games to watch her daughter, Amy, in the marching band. Susan enjoyed making homemade chocolates and had many returning customers who loved her peanut clusters. She also enjoyed entering her crafts into the Canfield Fair and won many ribbons throughout the years.

Susan was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church and sang in the church choir for many years.

Besides her son, Eric (Nancy) Ensley of Canfield and her daughter, Amy Ensley of Austintown, Susan leaves a sister-in-law, Jennifer Henry and niece, Nina Zinni; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Lauri Ensley and nephew, Greg (Katie) Ensley and niece, Carrie (Steve) Marks; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Russ and Stephanie Ensley and nephew, Cory Ensley and niece, Jessica (Aalap) Ensley; as well as great-nieces and nephews and many more family and friends. Susan also leaves her grandpuppies, Kaylee and Lacy and her grandkitty, Simon.

Besides her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ensley, whom she married October 23, 1976 and her brother, Phillip Henry.

The family would like to thank Susan’s caregivers from Comfort Keepers of Youngstown who took good care of Susan while at home.

The family held a private graveside service at Belmont Park Cemetery in Liberty Township.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

