Steven F. Ulakovich, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL Ridge, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven F. Ulakovich, 74, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Steven was born March 25, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of the late Rudolph and Margaret (Parrag) Ulakovich.

He was a 1964 graduate of Girard High School.

Steven had previously worked for General Motors and retired after several years.

He was a parishioner at St. Rose Church in Girard.

Steven enjoyed riding motorcycles, gardening, working on old cars, swap meets, camping and bowling.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Jean (Jack) Watson of Mineral Ridge and Julie (Ray) Pagan, Sr. of Mineral Ridge; his sister, Marlene Ulakovich of Mineral Ridge; grandchildren, Mara, Tori, Jonathan, Tera and Raymond, Jr. and a great-granddaughter, Madalynn.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by Blackstone’s Funeral home.

You may visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy or fond memories you may have of Steven to his family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 10, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.