VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven E. Collins, 73, of Vienna, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at his residence.

Steve was born May 23, 1950, in Madison, West Virginia, the son of Wallace and Gladys (Price) Collins.

Steve worked for McDonald Steel Company and then owned and operated Steve’s Auto Body Shop. He had a love for cars, especially corvettes.

After he retired, in the mornings he spent time watching TV together with the cat he loved dearly “Jumper” and in the afternoons he helped his best friend Keith Polois at his mechanical business. He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Nascar racing fan.

Steve was strong willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humor. Steve was a generous man and tried to help his friends and family. He shared his knowledge he gained through all of his life experiences.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Darla (Wilson) who he married on September 16, 2006, they spent 29 years together; he also leaves his niece, Lisa (Collins) Benetos; her husband, Nicholas and their children; he will be remembered for all the heart he shared with his friends and family, he truly loved each of them.

Steve is preceded in death by both parents and brother, James D. Collins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for the family.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.