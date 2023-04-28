GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven D. Hughes, 62, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital following an extended illness.

Steven was born April 23, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Allen K. and Wanda (Bennett) Hughes, Sr.

Steven was a 1979 graduate of Girard High School.

He was a member of the Union Carpenters Local 171 and Girard Eagles Lodge.

He was a talented carpenter and could build almost anything.

His greatest memory would be going camping with his long time friends who would refer to themselves as “the band of gypsy’s”. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Steven leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Wanda Hughes; long time companion, Amanda DeLay; children, Cristin (Justin) Carlisle, Joe Pizzulo (Kathleen) and Douglas DeLay; sister, Wanellia (Daryl) Moss; brother, David Hughes and grandchildren, Alijiah Pizzulo, Joryan Pizzulo, Darian Dole, Ryann Carlisle and Tristan Brister.

Steven is preceded in death by his father, Allen K. Hughes, Sr.; son, John Paul Pizzulo and brother, Allen Hughes, Jr.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, 5:00 p.m., at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Steven will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.