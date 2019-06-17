Steve R. Mikolaj Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve R. Mikolaj, 89, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.

Steve was born November 23, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Andrew and Mary (Yash) Mikolaj.

Steve had worked for General Fireproofing and was a member of St. Rose Church and St. Vincent DePaul Society.

He loved all kinds of sports but was an avid Cleveland Indians sports fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his sons, Robert (Noreen) Mikolaj of Florida and Mark Mikolaj of Girard; a brother, Cyril Mikolaj of Austintown; two grandchildren, Kelli Rae O’Connell and Robbie Mikolaj and two great-grandchildren, Ryder Michael and Rylee Rae O’Connell.

Besides his parents, he is preceded by his wife, Angeline C. Mikolaj; a sister, Florence Mikolaj and brothers, Andrew and Martin Mikolaj.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 21, 11:00 a.m., at St. Rose Church.

Steve will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, next to his wife.

The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice for the exceptional care that was given to their father.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

