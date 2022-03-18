GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Miller, 81, of Girard, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at his home.

Stephen was born November 8, 1940 in Livermore, California, a son to Withington and Elaine (Andresen) Miller.

He proudly served his country in the U.S Navy.

Stephen had worked for the National Weather Bureau at Vienna Airport and was the former owner and operator of Tropitan Tanning Salon in Girard, Niles-Warren and Austintown.

Stephen enjoyed playing games on the computer, watching the stock market and was always keeping up with the news. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle in his earlier years. He had a big heart and a wonderful sense of humor and told wonderful stories about the period of time when he resided in Alaska. He enjoyed arguing politics with his neighbor, Gary. Before his declining health, Steve would often take his dog, Riley, to his friend Mike’s house so that she could romp in the fields.

Stephen will be sadly missed by his loving companion of 25 years, Georgia Shaffer of Girard; brother, Michael (Barbara) Miller of Hawaii; his extended family, Jackie Shaffer and Carolyn Lorent; two granddaughters, Samantha and Jacqueline, along with his dogs, Maddie and Riley.

Along with his parents, Stephen is preceded in death by his son, Stephen T. Miller and brother, Phillip Miller.

Per Stephen’s wishes there will be no services.

The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice for their kind and compassionate care that was given to Stephen.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy.

