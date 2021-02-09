Stephen E. Belus, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen E. Belus, 73, of Youngstown, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 5, 2021 at his residence.

Steve was born June 6, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Stephen J. and Helen (Dandino) Belus.

Steve was attending Youngstown State University when he left to serve his country in the Army during the Vietnam War.

He was of Catholic faith.

Steve retired from Penn Ohio Towel Company, working in the delivery department.

Steve enjoyed bowling, fishing, coaching baseball and especially loved being “Grandpa” to his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Laurie Morgan (fiancé, Shawn Books) of Geneva, Ohio, Stephen (Danielle) Belus of McDonald, Brooke (Steven) Hamilton of Youngstown and Kevin J. Belus of Youngstown and his grandchildren, Justin Mason, Janessa Martinelli, Brielle Robinson, Lily DeMarco, Shayleigh Belus and Jackson Hamilton.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, February 12, 2:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard.

The family suggests any memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any condolences to the family.

