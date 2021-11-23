Shirley M. “Daisy” Martin, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. “Daisy” Martin, 88, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 19, 2021 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born November 21, 1932 in Ripley, New York, a daughter to the late Fred and Fern (Reiner) Yokom.

For most of her life she was devoted to taking care of her family.

Since the opening in 2001 of the Multi Generational Center in Girard, Shirley has volunteered her time there almost every day.

She was a lover of animals, especially cats. Shirley would take in strays and care for them as her own.

Shirley will be sadly missed by her daughter, Cheryl (Edward) Whorley of Girard; sister, Janice; brothers, Bobby, Clifford and Ronni; grandchildren, Trevor, Toby, Stacy, Nicole, Billy and Stephanie; along with 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, John Martin; sons, Rex and Bill Martin; sister, Marjorie and brother, Richard.

No calling hours or services will be held.

Shirley will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Trumbull County Animal Welfare League or Girard Multigenerational Center.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Trumbull County Animal Welfare League or Girard Multigenerational Center.

