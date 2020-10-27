Sheryl A. Stamp, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheryl A. Stamp, 64, of Girard, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the comfort of her home.

Sheryl was born November 29, 1955 in Greenville, Pennsylvania a daughter of John “Jack” and Phyllis (Danque) Duruttya.

Sheryl was a cashier at Walmart and retired after many years.

She was a member of Church Hill United Methodist Church.

Sheryl enjoyed spending time with her family and loved all animals. She was a collector of teddy bears.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 17 years, Mitchell Stamp, who she married May 24, 2003; her children, Michelle (Eric) Stevens of Howland and Grace (Alex) Martinez of Austintown; her father, John “Jack” Duruttya of Girard; sister, Debbie (Vic) Glover of Howland; grandchildren, Noah, Damieon, Aries, Eric, Jr., Jena and Tyler, along with a great-grandchild on the way, Charli Rose.

Sheryl is preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Danque.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 30, 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home. The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Sheryl will be laid to rest at Morefield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.



Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions or fond memories you may have of Sheryl to her family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

