Sherry Lynn Sanderson, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry Lynn Sanderson, 49, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Sherry was born May 10, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Gregory and Roberta (McMurray) Gottschalk.

Sherry was a 1990 graduate of Girard High School and a 1992 graduate from Robert Morris College.

Sherry had a great passion for animals, especially the love for her dogs. She enjoyed going on family vacations to the ocean and Canada.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Nathan Lee Sanderson, whom she married November 9, 2010; her parents of Girard; daughter, Camille Stoffick of Girard; stepson, Cody (Jess) Jones of Colorado Springs; brother, Kevin (Haley) Gottschalk of Girard; grandson, Alexander Jones; several aunts and uncles, five nieces and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests any memorial contributions in Sherry’s memory can be made to: Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road Vienna, OH 44473.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.