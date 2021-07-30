Shayne “Dude” Cecil Benner, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shayne “Dude” Cecil Benner passed away Monday, July 26.

Shayne was born February 2, 1988.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, August 2, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home, 672 Churchill Road, Girard, followed by a funeral service at 5:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shayne “Dude” Cecil Benner, please visit our floral store.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.