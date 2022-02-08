LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon A. Smolkovich, 65, of Liberty Township, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Sharon was born May 4, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter to the late John and Dorothy (Leonard) Bush.

She received her associate degree at Kent State Trumbull.

Sharon was Regional Director of patient access at Mercy Health and retired in 2018.

She loved doing yard work and gardening. Sharon made a difference to everyone that knew her and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Sharon leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 45 years, David Smolkovich, who she married October 23, 1976; her son, Justin Smolkovich of Liberty; sister, Debi(Jim) Kane of Niles and her cats, Seti and Mercy.

Besides her parents Sharon is preceded in death by her twin sister, Karen Capito.

A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 608 North Crandon Avenue, Niles, OH 44446 at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.