WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott D. MacDonald, 45, of Warren, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at University Hospital in Cleveland following a brief illness.

Scott was born September 29, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Stewart and Gayle (Olson) MacDonald.

He attended Kent State University and Culinary School in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Scott was a sports fan and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He enjoyed cooking, music and playing video games.

Scott leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Kaylee MacDonald of Warren; father, Stewart (Eugenia) MacDonald of Liberty Township; brother, Jay MacDonald of Monroeville, Pennsylvania and grandson, Matteo DeSantis.

Scott is preceded in death by his mother, Gayle MacDonald.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, November 21 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Special Olympics Ohio, PO Box 18324, Columbus, OH 43218, in Scott’s memory.

