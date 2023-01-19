BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Boserman, 45 of Boardman, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, following a long battle with kidney disease.

Scott was born May 11, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Michael and Ghislaine (Rossignol) Boserman.

He was a 1995 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. After graduating Scott attended Hannah E. Mullins School of Nursing and became an LPN.

Scott was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Steelers fan. He enjoyed watching all sports.

Scott leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Michael and Ghislaine of Boardman; his sons, Kyle, Cody and Jacob Boserman and sister, Tracy (Lester) Esker.

No services will be held.

Scott will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

