Sara Lynn Pekar, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara Lynn Pekar (Brinsky), 38, of Mineral Ridge passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at her home.

Sara was born December 31, 1982, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Jerry and Patricia (Fisher) Pekar.

She attended St. Matthias School and Cardinal Mooney High School.

She had a passion for reading, as well as, spending time with her family. She also loved and was very proud of her nieces and nephew. Sara was a loving mother who enjoyed playing with her kids as well as watching movies and wrestling with her family and husband, Bill.

Sara is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Brinsky whom she married August 6, 2013; her son, Xavier; daughters, Morgan and Samantha; brother, Jered (Amy) Pekar; parents, Jerry and Patricia Pekar of Youngstown; sister, Mellissa (Brian) and grandfather, Richard Fisher.

Sara is preceded in death by her grandmothers, Shirley Fisher and Vivian Pekar.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 19, 6:00 p.m., at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., until the time of service.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

