GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Salvatore J. Ponzio III, 36, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his home.

Sal was born August 8, 1985 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Salvatore J. and Judy (Demas) Ponzio.

Sal was a 2004 graduate of Girard High School, a graduate of Youngstown State University with his bachelor’s degree and a graduate of Kent State University with his MBA.

Sal had worked for Ernst & Young in Cleveland for six years and had previously lived in Rocky River, Ohio.

He was a member of St. Rose Church.

Sal loved all kinds of sports, especially golf. He was a personal trainer and had even volunteered for coaching this year for the Girard High School football team. Sal was the author of “F.I.T. Finance,” a book which he wrote to help young adults manage their finances.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents; grandmother, Regina Demas; brother, Joe (Lucille) Ponzio of Lake Wylie, South Carolina; sister, Gina (Dave) Sherock of Columbus; nephew, Dominic Ponzio; nieces, Lucia and Viviana Ponzio and Carmella Sherock and his loving girlfriend, Alessandra LaMonica. He also leaves aunts, uncles, cousins and many wonderful friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 12:00 p.m. at St. Rose Church.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, December 15 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the family so that a future scholarship fund can be established in Sal’s memory.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

