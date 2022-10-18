GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Salvatore Capogreco, 88, of Girard, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 17, 2022 while at home surrounded by the love of his family.

Salvatore was born November 27, 1933 in Portigliola, Italy, a son to the late Bruno and Teresa (Simone) Capogreco. He immigrated to the United States in 1951 when he was 18 years old.

Salvatore worked at the Ohio Leather Works until its closing and then went to work for General Motors later retiring.

Salvatore was a devout member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

He was a member of the IFH Club. He was a master gardener. He had a love of playing bocce and the memories he made playing with his friends. Salvatore enjoyed his time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family is what was most important to him.

Salvatore will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary (Schirripa) Capogreco, who he married June 30, 1956; his children, Bruno J. (Kathleen) Capogreco of Powell, Leonard (Rosemaria) Capogreco of Cortland and Ronald Capogreco of Niles; brother, Giuseppe Capogreco of Girard; grandchildren, Ginamaria (Mike), Christina (Mike), Phil (Allie), Marisa (Chris), Anthony, Nicholas and Gabriella and great grandchildren, Luca, Leo, Isamaria, Ryder, Kai, Colten, Morgan, Emma, Ben and Irie.

Along with his parents, Salvatore is preceded in death by his sisters, Elizabeth and Rosa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 21 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Salvatore will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Capogreco family.

