MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell J. Golden, 84, of McDonald, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Hillcrest Hospital.

Russell was born September 30, 1937 in Uncasville, Connecticut, the son of Llewellyn and Daisy (Bullins) Golden.

He served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Yellowstone Destroyer during the Korean War.

Russell moved to McDonald, Ohio in 1967, where he lived his entire life.

He built several successful businesses. Russell was the founder and President of Predator Trucking to the present day.

He enjoyed gambling and spending the winters in Florida with his wife, Delores.

Russell will be greatly missed by his wife of 65 years, Delores (Mayle) Golden, whom he married April 19, 1957; his children, James (Tamara) Golden of McDonald, Crystal (Charles) Haselow of Vernon, Florida, Gary (Kimberly) Golden of Canfield, Ohio, Cynthia (Edward) Zenchak of Coral Springs, Florida and Brian (Rosea) Golden of Liberty Township; sister, Alma Rodowiz of Plainfield, Connecticut; along with ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Russell is preceded in death by his brothers, James Golden, John Golden and Earl Golden and sisters, Doris Slazak, Nellie Sneed and Ruth Burlington.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, June 20, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 21 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Russell will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Golden family.

