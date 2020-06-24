Roy Fultz, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Fultz, 81, of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Liberty Health Care.

Roy was born on July 27, 1938 in Moorehead, Kentucky, a son of the late William and Florence (Skaggs) Fultz.

Roy was a faithful member of Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Warren, Ohio.

He greatly enjoyed fishing and hunting and was an incredible singer. Roy will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children; Roy Fultz Jr. , Wanda Fultz , Tommy Fultz , Karen (Ken) McFall of Liberty, Sharon (Barry) Stephany of Loxahatchee, Florida, David (Kathy) Lusby of Cincinnati, Ohio and Donny Lusby of Niles, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, two brothers and a sister.

Roy is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Ina (Criss) Fultz who passed away October 20, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy or memories you may have of Roy to his family.

