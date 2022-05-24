GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie Bindel Mehle, 87, of Girard, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Windsor Liberty Arms.

Rosemarie was born October 10, 1934 to Emil and Anna Keller Bindel in Youngstown.

She graduated in 1952 from Wilson High School.

She then worked for Golden Age/ Pepsi Cola for about 12 years as a payroll clerk in the office.

Rosemarie married Anthony A. Mehle in 1959 and had two sons.

She was a compassionate, fair person and enjoyed her many friends. She was a homemaker that prided herself in helping her husband and sons accomplish their goals. Rosemarie was an avid reader and was very resourceful. She enjoyed bowling and later playing cards, casino gambling, traveling, music and especially her grandchildren.

She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard and was active in the Catholic Women’s Club.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Anthony and her sons, Dr. Anthony L. Mehle (Irene) of Canfield and Dr. Mark E. Mehle (Barbara) of Hinckley, Ohio. She also leaves her loving grandchildren, Stephanie (Preston), Anna of LA, Nicole of New York City, Anthony S. (Sarah) and Jonathan.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. Rose Church in Girard. The Mass will be at 11:00 a.m.

Rosemarie will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests any memorial contributions can be made to St. Rose Church or St. Vincent DePaul of Warren.

The family wishes to thank all the staff and workers at Liberty Arms for the compassionate care.

