Roseann Myers, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roseann Myers, 83, of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, August 3, 2020.

The daughter of Michael and Fannie (DeSantis) Gimmarco, Roseann was a 1954 graduate of Girard High School where she was active in the Glee Club, Y Teen and kept current with a group of precious friends with whom she maintained regular contact and friendship for over 60 years.

Following high school, she took banking and secretarial courses and had early years of employment at Girard Federal Bank and A&M International.

Soon afterward, Roseann embarked upon her most fruitful endeavor, raising her four children.

She loved to bake, sew, garden and care for wildlife.

Roseann was a devout member of Churchill United Methodist Church during which time she supported Betty’s Angels, Vacation Bible School and King’s Kids.

She was also a member of the Girard Historical Society.

Preceded in death by her husband, Henry James Myers, whom she married on August 19, 1995, she leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Gail Sertick of Niles; sons, Kurt (Kathleen) Seifert of Cortland, Eric Seifert of Liberty Township and Mark Seifert and stepchildren David (Pam) Myers of Arizona, Douglas (Kim) Myers of Lake Milton, Daniel (Carmen) Myers of Hubbard, Arletta (Richard) Crays of Southington, Laura (Greg) Bumbu of Bainbridge and Lisa (Chris) Dietz of Ravenna. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Roseann was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Gimmarco II; her parents and great-aunt, Hilda DeSantis, who was like a second mother to her.

A private viewing hour will be held at Churchill United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a private memorial service.

Roseann will be laid to rest at Pineview Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 6, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

