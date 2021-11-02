Rose Ragan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Ragan, 95, died Monday, November 1, 2021.

Rose was born December 8, 1925, in Youngstown to Teresa (Acri) and Anthony Christine.

She was a 1944 graduate of The Rayen School.

She married Edward Ragan in 1947 and they made their home in Girard for many years.

Rose was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and music. She was an active part of the community and volunteered in the schools and at St. Rose Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her brother Philip Christine and sister Mary Christine.

Rose is survived by her children: Christine (Bob) Babione, of Venice, Florida; Mary Ellen Ragan, of Massillon; Ted (Ginny) Ragan, of Mineral Ridge; and Kathleen (Bruce) Folkerth, of Akron; grandchildren John McKenna, Megan (Jason) Milburn, Kate McKenna, Ellie Ragan, Andrew Ragan, Calvin Folkerth and Eden Folkerth and great-grandchildren Madison and Max Milburn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Rose will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery next to her husband. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Girard Free Library in Rose’s memory.

Arrangements are being handled by the Blackstone’s Funeral Home.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.