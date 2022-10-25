RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Schuster, 78, of Ravenna, formerly of Girard, passed away on Sunday October 23, 2022 at her residence.

Rose was born November 12, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Robert E. and Lucille (Padegett) Guthrie.

She had previously worked for Modern Window and Awning as a welder.

Rose was a member of St. Rose Church and her square dancing club. Besides square dancing, she enjoyed sewing and made all her own dresses.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children; Tammy (Brian) Rowles with whom she made her home, Raymond (Marilyn) DeRamo of Bristolville, Lisa Stoops of Cortland and John (April) Schuster of Cortland; 20 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Rose is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Schuster, who died on April 12, 2012; her sisters Jean Oaks and Elaine Mealy; brothers William Guthrie and Robert Davidson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 28th, 1:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 until the time of service. Rose will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery next to her husband.

