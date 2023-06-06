LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Ann Louise Walton, 66, of Liberty Township, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Rose Ann was born February 13, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Steve and Rosemary Scheidegger Colucci.

Rose Ann was a 1976 graduate of Liberty High School and attended Youngstown State University.

She had worked for Jo For The Road in Bazetta and Taco Bell.

Rose Ann was an avid, exceptional sewer and quilter, along with many other arts and crafts. She loved traveling, as evidenced by 21 cruises, including visiting Cuba and seeing the Panama Canal; many bus trips with Travel by Nell; yearly trips to Put-In-Bay; going to Lake Erie and staying in their mobile home; collecting Boyds Bears; cooking, gardening, yard work and watching NASCAR. She was also a fan of the Cleveland Guardians and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Jay P. Walton, whom she married October 10, 1987; brother, Edward S. (Joanna) Colucci of Girard; in-laws, Mark and Sue Walton Fisher and Dr. Robert and Beth Walton; her dear friend, Chrissy Snow and her daughters, Stephanie and Jessica and their children, Benji, Arlo, Aliester, Farrah and Addison and many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Stephen E. Colucci.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 9 at 11:00 a.m., at Blackstone Funeral Home, where visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and also on Thursday, June 8 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Rose Ann will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the person’s charity of choice.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

