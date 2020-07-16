Rose Ann Kocher, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Ann Kocher, 90, of Girard passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren with her granddaughter, Jackie Lynn, by her side.

Rose Ann was born September 9, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of the late John and Mary (Kowal) George.

She had worked as an Avon sales representative and was a part of the Avon President’s Club.

Rose Ann devoted her time to taking care of her family.

Rose Ann was an active member at Pleasant Valley Church, the Pleasant Timers at the church and was a Sunday school teacher.

She was a member of the National Federation of the Blind, National Federation of the Blind of Ohio, National Federation of the Blind of Mahoning Valley, Ukrainian National Association, Girard Senior Citizens, Youngstown Lions Club and was a volunteer at Girard Nutrition Center.

Rose Ann was a snowbird during the winter months visiting her daughter in Florida. She greatly enjoyed going on pontoon boats, going on cruises, camping, traveling with her husband, riding in the car enjoying the scenery and dancing. She will always be remembered as being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Rose Ann leaves to cherish her memory her children, Ferralie (Randolph) Corle of Leesburg, Florida, Ferris (Jeanette) Kocher, Jr. of Poland, Ohio and John (Cindy) Kocher of Liberty Township; sister, Irene (Ron) Hooper of Warren, along with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents Rose Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Ferris Dale Kocher, Sr., who she married December 9, 1952 and passed away July 19, 2010; a son, Lindy Dale Kocher; a sister, Janice Romine and an infant brother.

A private memorial service was held.

Rose Ann will be laid to rest with her husband at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy or fond memories you may have of Rose Ann to her family.

