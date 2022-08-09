GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald W Oakman Jr., 61, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ronnie was diagnosed eight years ago and was given a prognosis of 1-2 years. His perseverance, faith and drive for life beat all odds. Through his continued fight, he got to see his son get married and his two granddaughters be born. Watching them grow gave him the determination and will to live.

Ronnie was born April 2, 1961 in Somerset, Pennsylvania, the son of Ronald W. Oakman Sr. and Donna (Dove) Nace.

He was a 1979 graduate of Mineral Ridge.

He was a member of the IFH Club in Girard.

Ronnie owned and operated Girard Auto Body Shop and most recently worked for General Motors. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Donna Nace of North Jackson; his son Ronald A. (Marianne) Oakman of Girard; his granddaughters, Kennedy and Audrey; his life companion for the past 29 years, Susan Stancher; brother Robert (Leigh Anne) Oakman of Mineral Ridge; sisters, Veronica Atwell of Niles and Peachy Nace of Girard; and stepmother Kathie Oakman of Mineral Ridge.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his father, and his stepfather, James Nace.



Ronnie had a zest for life that was untouchable. He often was the first to arrive at a party and the last to leave. He had a charismatic personality that upon meeting him you felt a magnetic connection for a lifelong friend. He truly would do anything to help or comfort one in need. He had a remarkable network of family and friends and was truly loved by all. There was always no tomorrow for Ronnie, truly living every day to its fullest. He loved music and went to many concerts. He followed NASCAR, having season tickets to the Daytona 500 and the Pepsi 400, as well as visiting other tracks. He absolutely loved going on vacation, traveling to Florida and various islands. He went over 50 times to his all-time favorite place, Cancun, where staff members knew him by first name and treated him like family. Ronnie’s bags were always packed and ready to go in a minutes notice. He incorporated the phrase,“life is a beach,” into everyday living. Wherever Ronnie traveled, he always brought his Bible. He paused each day to reflect upon his strong belief, trust and loyalty to God.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday August 13, 12:00 p.m. at St. Rose Church, where visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Ronnie will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

There will be a celebration of life at the IFH in Girard following the mass at St. Rose Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.