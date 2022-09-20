GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Sumner Brown, 91, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Ron was born August 7, 1931, in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania and was the son of Isaac and Veda (Sumner) Brown.

He was a member of Liberty Assembly of God Church and was active in leadership, as well as various activities including music ministry. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and left a legacy love of God, selflessness, patriotism, strong work ethic and generosity.

He was the rock of our family, a great friend and shared a smile with everyone he met.

Ron served our country in the United States Army attaining the rank of Corporal and saw action during the Korean Conflict. He was among the first soldiers to be deployed on the Korean Peninsula. Ron received numerous medals and commendations for his service. He shared stories of his time while in Korea, and enjoyed chatting with other veterans. In our hearts dad will always be a hero!

After returning home from Korea, Ron married Jeannette Boyd on October 15, 1955.

Ron enjoyed cooking, listening to Gospel music, playing his trumpet, singing, playing golf, doing crossword puzzles, traveling, gardening, entertaining and watching his beloved Steelers.

Ron was employed at General Motors for 35 years.

His greatest joy in life was spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

Ron is survived by his children, Diana (Roger) Murillo of Girard, Chuck (Lynette) Brown of Stow, Jeff (Donna) Brown of Tennessee and Paul (Melanie) Brown of Florida; his grandchildren, TJ Friend, Bryant (Ying) Friend, Courtney (Sean) Pakos, Vinny Brown, Noah Rodrigues, Riley Brown, Ruby Brown, Michelle (Brent) Spore and Adam (Adrienne) Murillo; three great-grandchildren, Cadence Spore, Abednego and Emmanuel Friend; a sister, Veda, also known as Petsy, (Jay) Anderson; two sisters-in-law, Lori (Peter) Dyke and Sherry Lehn; a brother-in-law, Terry Brown, as well as many nephews and nieces.

Besides his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette, of 66 years and five brothers.

Viewing hours will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Liberty Assembly of God, where family and friends may gather with a celebration of Ron’s life to follow at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow the service.

Ron will be cremated and laid to rest in Belmont Park Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions to Wounded Warriors Foundation: woundedwarriorproject.org, would greatly appreciated. Flowers or plants will be accepted.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

