Rocchina Treglia, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rocchina Treglia, 83, passed away, Thursday, June 11, 2020, peacefully at her home in McDonald, Ohio.

Rocchina was born December 6, 1936 in Colliano, Italy, The Province of Salerno, the daughter of Cesariello and Maria (Giuseppa) Tartaglia.

She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, in McDonald and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, in Girard.

She enjoyed gardening, especially her flowers and cooking. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Mario Treglia of McDonald and his girlfriend, Molly Kostelic of Canfield.

Rocchina is preceded in death by her husband, Steve Treglia whom she married November 9,1963 until his passing in 2019; her sisters, Carmela Tartaglia and Geradina Lano.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Rocchina will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Blackstone’s Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

