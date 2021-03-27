Roberta Williams, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Williams went to her eternal rest surrounded by her family on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Roberta was born on November 13, 1923 and was a lifelong resident of Girard, Ohio. She was the daughter of Thomas and Virginia Morrall.

Roberta attended Ohio Wesleyan University after graduating from Girard High School, receiving her BA in Education in 1945.

She taught school in the Girard public schools for 11 years.

She married the love of her life, Edward R. Williams, on July 31, 1953 and had two sons, Edward R. Williams, Jr. and Gayton A. Williams. Roberta was a devoted wife and mother and welcomed two daughters-in-law, Robin D. (Roth) Williams and Christine (Hoellein) Williams with open arms and an extremely loving heart.

She cultivated close friendships through her life, maintaining a close relationship with five friends from high school for over 50 years, celebrating birthdays and having lunch together regularly. She was a very giving lady, who taught Sunday School and volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels.

Roberta was a member of the Girard First Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder, a member of the Dorcas Circle and a participant in Church Women United.

Roberta leaves behind her beloved husband of 67 years, Edward Williams, who resides at Heritage Manor Nursing Home; her son Edward of Blue Ridge, Texas and her son Gayton of Girard, Ohio; daughters-in-law, Robin and Christine; four grandchildren, Edward Williams III of Blue Ridge, Texas, Caitlin K. Williams of Grape Vine, Texas, Thomas Williams of Kent, Ohio and Sarah Williams of Boardman, Ohio and one great-grandchild, Edward S. Williams of Blue Ridge, Texas.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Dorothy Morrall and Virginia Stefanski and a grandchild, Heather N. Williams.

Roberta was an avid gardener, looking forward each spring to fresh new flower beds and the promise of fresh vegetables from her garden. Her last meal included a tomato that she grew indoors and shared with her son Gayton.

In accordance with Roberta’s expressed wish, the family requests no flowers be sent, rather remembrances can take the form of donations to the First Presbyterian Church of Girard, the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley or the Salvation Army.

