Robert W. Berlin, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Berlin, 64, of Girard, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home.

Robert was born July 27, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio, the oldest son of W. Robert and Janet (Vehre) Berlin.

After graduating from Mathews High School, Robert worked at the General Motors plant in Lordstown for 30 years before retiring.

Robert lived an active and full life fueled by many talents and passions. He could fix anything and was always there to help his family and friends. Robert’s passion for all things cars began at an early age where he shared a love of NASCAR with his father.

Upon his retirement, he enjoyed cruising around town in his ‘67 Chevelle, which he lovingly restored, with his wife. Often riding up to Geneva on the Lake and getting ice cream with the top down and breeze blowing in his hair.

When he wasn’t cruising in his car, he could often be found enjoying a round of golf with his friends and wife, meeting friends for breakfast, taking long rides on his bicycle, or riding his motorcycle. Robert also enjoyed traveling with his wife and more recently sharing his adventures with his granddaughter.

Of all the hats that Robert wore, the one he cherished the most was that of grandfather. He enjoyed endless hours playing and FaceTiming with his granddaughter Makayla. They were blessed to share many adventures together that often included going to zoos, playgrounds and getting milkshakes with sprinkles.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 39 years, Patricia (Oakley) Berlin; his daughter, Jennifer (Benjamin) Reiter of Charlotte, North Carolina; his mother, Janet Berlin of Vienna, Ohio; his sisters, Joan Sparks of Titusville, Florida and Jeannie Berlin of Vienna, Ohio; his brother, Rick (Harriet) Berlin of Niles, Ohio; his granddaughter, Makayla, who was the love of his life and many other extended family, friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A celebration of his life will be held for family and friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Stroke Association.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Berlin family.