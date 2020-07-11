Robert Schreiber, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Schreiber, 75, of Girard, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Youngstown.

Robert was born June 21, 1945, the son of William and Emily (Starr) Schreiber.

He worked as a sheet metal worker for Sheet Metal Workers Local 33 and retired in 1996.

He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles and his 1939 Chevy Coupe that he loved to take to all kinds of car shows. In his spare time he enjoyed working on cars.

Robert believed in helping everyone and had the kindest heart. He was a loving husband and was a great role model to his son. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Robert leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Lisa (Judkins) Schreiber, whom he married October 15, 1993; his son, Robert W. Schreiber of Girard; daughters, Crystal Keener of Youngstown and Shaquala (Andrew) Dalambakis of Florida; Aunt, Diz Musolino of Canfield; brother, John (Joni) Schreiber of Minnesota; sister-in-law, Suzy Schreiber of Minnesota; twin granddaughters, Georgia and Jaydan Dalambakis and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Schreiber.

Robert will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

No services will be held.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send expressions of sympathy to the Schreiber family.

