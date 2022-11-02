GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Walker, 93, of Girard, passed away Saturday October 29, 2022, at Continuing Health Care in Mineral Ridge.

Robert was born April 5, 1929, in Masury, Ohio, the son of Edward and Sarah (Davis) Walker.

He worked at US Steel in McDonald for 13 years and then established Walker Insurance Agency and worked as an Insurance Agent for 42 years.

Robert was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard and had at one time been on the committee for the construction of the present church.

Robert was also the past President of Kiwanis Club and past member of the Girard-Liberty Rotary Club.

He enjoyed playing golf with his friends and was very talented in sewing his own clothing, especially his suits and making jewelry.

Robert will be sadly missed by his daughter, Marjorie Walker of Girard; daughter-in-law, Debbie Walker of Liberty; grandchildren, Heather Walker, Brian (Ariel) Walker and Eric (Renee) Walker and great-grandchildren, Maya, Charlotte and Alice.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Eva M. (Chapman) Walker, who he married June 21, 1947 and died April 1, 2014; his sons, Robert and James Walker; sister, Betty Cornell and brothers, Edward, Elmer, Richard and William Walker.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 7, 10:00 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, November 6 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family suggests any material contributions be made to: Buckeye Hospice, 810 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 1, Boardman, OH 44512 or the Salvation Army.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

