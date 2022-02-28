GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Ryzner, 79, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Hospice House in Youngstown.

Robert was born October 14, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Joseph and Pauline (Parshell) Ryzner.

He had worked for Metal Products in Niles and retired after many years.

Robert was a member of the Girard Historical Society, Williamsburg Historical Society.

He was one of the founding members of Pleasant Valley Church. He served as the church treasurer and was a board member.

Robert enjoyed woodworking and traveling. In his earlier years he was a coach for Little League and hosted foreign exchange students in his home.

Robert will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his children, Melinda Wagner of Girard and Robert A. (Janine) Ryzner of Kentucky; sister, Marlene (Lee) McCombs of Erie, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Elizabeth, Austin (Christina) and Robert M.

Along with his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon (Campbell) Ryzner who passed away January 31, 2013.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 3, 4:00 p.m., at Pleasant Valley Church, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Robert will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park next to his wife.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514, in Robert’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

