GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Lehner, 85, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 27, 2023 surrounded by family at his daughter’s home.

Bob was born April 7, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Robert C. and Naomi M. (Reagan) Lehner.

He was a 1956 graduate of Girard High School and had attended Youngstown State University.

Bob retired from American Welding and Manufacturing in 1993 as a plant controller after 33 years of service.

He was a member of St. Rose Church and a longtime member of the Ben Lin Club.

Bob enjoyed his time spent at his cottage on Lake Erie with his family, going to casinos, golfing and playing cards at the club.

He was proud to have had two hole-in-ones on the same hole during his golf career. In addition, he enjoyed his monthly dinners with his American Welding friends.

He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Desmond, on June 21, 1958 and had 53 years of marriage until her passing on November 10, 2011.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Robert W. (Kathy) Lehner and his daughter, Lynn M. (Dr. Ronald) Rhodes, both of Girard; grandchildren, Kaitlin and Corie Lehner, Ronald Jr. and Patrick (Nicholette) Rhodes and his sister, Judy Zulick of Hermitage.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, May 2 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Suite A, Girard, OH 44420.

To to send any expressions of sympathy to the family visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.