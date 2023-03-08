WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. Rodway, 59 of Warren, passed away Wednesday March 1, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Robert was born June 4, 1963, in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Don and Margaret “Peg” (Case) Rodway.

Robert was a 1982 graduate of Liberty High School and attended YSU.

He worked various jobs at Giant Eagle, Youngstown Playhouse, Hill’s and Rodway’s Flowers.

Robert was an avid lover of the arts and as a co-director of the Orbit Heaven Puppet Team for nearly 12 years he spent a lot of his time making various set designs and puppets himself. Robert also was a skilled ventriloquist he performed for many years making children and adults laugh.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Peg Rodway of Warren; his sister, Lori (Mark) Furlong of Liberty and his nieces, Amber (Michael) Heldreth and great-niece, Emily of Mogadore, Ohio and Katelyn (Jerrid) Lujan and great-nephew, Owen, of Gilbert, Arizona.

Calling hours will be held at Pleasant Valley Church in Niles on Monday, March 13, 2023, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.with services to follow.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.