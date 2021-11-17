Robert H. Hill, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert H. Hill, 84, of Girard, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital, due to Covid pneumonia.

Robert was born December 21, 1936 in Youngstown, the son of Henry “Hakey” and Irene (Foley) Hill.

He was an 1954 graduate of Girard High School and had attended all of their class reunions.

Bob was a lifelong resident of Girard and had a summer place at Lake Erie for 50 years where he loved boating, water skiing and the last 25 years enjoyed fishing for perch and walleye.

Bob had worked for Clyde Cole Cadillac, in Warren, for 35 years as a service manager and Sweeney Cadillac of Youngstown, where he earned many wonderful trips to Hawaii, London, Germany, Hong Kong, Bahamas and Puerto Rico and several cruises, for excellence in customer service.

When he retired in 2001 he became a snow bird in Bradenton, Florida, where he pursued all his hobbies and made many wonderful friends.

He had been a volunteer fireman for Girard Fire Department and was a member of the Western Reserve Masonic Lodge as a 32 Degree Mason and a Master in 1984.

Bob was an avid golfer, where he was fortunate to golf in most of these counties plus Myrtle Beach and Florida and had achieved a hole in one. He also liked to bowl and play bocce.

Bob leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Ruth (Fritz) Hill and brother, Jim (Shirley) Hill. He was a loving father to his two daughters, Sherri Hill of New York and Lori (Greg) Burrows of Howland; three grandchildren, Gavin Burrows, Jeffrey Burrows and Amy Burrows Awad; two great-grandchildren, Sage and Maliyah and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 19 at Blackstone Funeral Home from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. and also on Saturday, November 20 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A Masonic service will be held in his honor at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19 and funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 20, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Bob will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Christian Church in Girard in Bob’s memory.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

