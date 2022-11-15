GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert H. “Bob” Petersen, 76, of Girard, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 13, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Bob was born March 15, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Howard and Geraldine (Reddinger) Petersen.

Bob served his country in the U.S. Air Force for three and a half years based at RAF Chicksands in England.

He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a BS in Industrial Management and later furthered his education with a Master of Science Degree from Kettering University.

Bob was employed by GM Lordstown for 28 years. As a senior engineer, he supervised body shop, car track systems, industrial robots and chassis and trim departments.

Bob was a devoted family man and honored his Christian faith in the way that he lived. He went on several Habitat for Humanity trips in Maryland and was instrumental in starting a Theater Ministry at church where he did sound and lighting for the shows.

Bob enjoyed traveling and recently drove across country to Utah. He and his wife celebrated their 52nd Anniversary with a trip to Alaska this August.

He was a member of the Girard First Baptist Church.

Bob was a man of many talents and interests, with specialties in computers, photography, sound and video, woodworking and home renovation. This past Spring, he led the project to renovate a Sunday school room into a beautiful new office for his pastor.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Louise (Michalec) Petersen, whom he married August 29, 1970; his children, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Petersen of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Lynley (Ken) Solt of Hellertown, Pennsylvania; brother, Rolf (Kathy) Petersen of Hyde Park, New York and granddaughter, Adeline.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 19, 12:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Girard, where family and friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to: Girard First Baptist Church or the Emmanuel Community Care Center in Girard.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

