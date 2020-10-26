Robert E. Hepfner, Jr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Hepfner, Jr., 63 of Girard, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Bob was born September 14, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Robert E. and Dorethia (Rettig) Hepfner, Sr.

Bob was a 1975 graduate of Liberty High School and earned his associate degree from YSU and received HVAC certification from ATES Technical Institution.

Bob had worked for B&M Home Appliance, General Motors in Lordstown and for 23 years in the Plant Operations department at Northside Hospital.

Bob battled Multiple Sclerosis for over 20 years yet he was still an avid sportsman, especially deer hunting in the fall. He accomplished a feat of harvesting over 50 bucks in his lifetime. He was also a member of the Vienna Fish and Game Club where he had competed in shooting and archery. He also was a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Bob and his wife Lori loved to travel, they had been on over 20 cruises over the years. Bob was inducted into the Liberty Sports Hall of Fame for track and football. He was always involved in his sons’ sporting events, whether it was helping the other father’s for the football team’s needs, or coaching track for St. Rose 7th and 8th graders.

Bob was a member of St. Rose Church.

Besides his parents of Girard, he leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 40 years, Lori (Bell) Hepfner, whom he married April 26, 1980; his sons, Jonathan (Heather) Hepfner of Girard and Robert J. (Aylin) Hepfner of High Point, North Carolina; sister, Linda Christoff of Girard; brothers, Daniel Hepfner of Fowler and Donald Hepfner of Girard and his grandchildren, Austin, Scarlett, Isabella and Grayson.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 11:00 a.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 27 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Bob will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery in Vienna Township.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

