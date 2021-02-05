Robert E. Bohach, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Bohach, 64, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 1, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Bob was born in Warren, Ohio, on July 27, 1956, the son of Michael and Roslyn (Terlesky) Bohach.

He received an Associate of Specialized Technology degree in Machine Technology, his Commercial Driver’s License and retired from WCI.

Bob was a member of Girard First United Methodist Church and volunteered for anything that the church needed, including running their American Red Cross blood drives.

He enjoyed playing in the pool league for Robbins Avenue Bar, hunting, fishing, camping and riding four wheelers. Bob was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Cindy (Ramsey) Bohach, whom he married May 21, 1983; his children, Nathan (Rachel) Bohach, of Copley, Ohio and Katie Bohach, of Girard; a grandson, Floyd Bohach; his sister, Marlene (Alex) Antonchak, of Vienna; his brother, William (Kathleen) Bohach, of Fowler; his sister-in-law, Debra (Ralph) Thomas of Girard and his nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., at the Girard First United Methodist Church, 22 N Market Street, Girard, Ohio 44420.

Due to current gathering restrictions a luncheon celebrating Bob’s life will be held at a later date.

Per Bob’s request, in lieu of flowers, it is suggested that any memorial contributions be made to his family to help defray Bob’s medical expenses.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 7, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.