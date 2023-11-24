GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky Henry, 65, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital following an extended illness.

Ricky was born May 30, 1958, in Alliance, Ohio, to Bernice (Williams) Henry.

He was a graduate of Wilson High School.

Over the years Ricky had worked for several grocery stores in the Austintown area and 25 years at Perkins in Canfield.

Ricky was a loving and caring person who made friends everywhere he went. Everything he did was out of love and he would do anything for anyone. He was an avid animal lover who would help them whenever they were in need. Ricky enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and spending time with others. He loved lighthouses and Mustang cars. Most importantly, he loved his family and friends.

Ricky leaves to cherish in his memory his sister Lucille and brother-in-law, Alan Boles; as well as Henry (his little Shih Tzu) whom he made his home with. He also leaves behind his nephew, Eric (Lori) Harmon and niece, Nickie Boles; great-nieces and nephews, Alex (CR) Harmon, Amanda (Cody) Furr, Erica (Tom) Chagnot, Haylee Wolf and Michael Harmon and great-great-nieces, Azalea, Finley and Charley.

Along with his mother; he is preceded in death by his uncle, Fred Williams; grandmother, Bertha Williams and a nephew, Michael Harmon.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 29, at 11:00 a.m., at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, November 28, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home and also Wednesday one hour prior to the service.

Ricky will be laid to rest at West Cemetery in Berlin Center.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League: 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd, Vienna, OH 44473 in Ricky’s memory.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

