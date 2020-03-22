Richard W. Learn, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard W. Learn, 80, of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Park Center Health Care.

Richard was born December 30, 1939 in Pennsylvania, the son of Walter and Naomi (Henneman) Learn.

Richard had worked as a machinist for Wean United for almost 29 years.

He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austintown.

He was an avid pool player, outdoorsman and a multi-talented musician as those are just a few of the many talents. Richard was good at, but most important to him was his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Tonya R. (Dan) McGuire of Austintown, Tracy R. Steele (Rich DeChalk) of Austintown, Tammy R. (Brian) Brancaccio of North Jackson and Todd R.(Kenda) Learn of Austintown; his brother, Donald Learn of Youngstown; his companion, Janie Sliver; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Richard is preceded in death by the love of his life, Frieda L. (Wood) Learn, whom he married February 23, 1960 and died December 17, 1982; his sister, Elda; brother, Ralph Learn and a great-grandson.

Due to the current state of health conditions private services will be held at Blackstone Funeral Home.

Interment to follow at Four Mile Run Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Frieda.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Richard.

You may visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to express any words of sympathy or fond memories you have of Richard to the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Ohio Living Hospice of Canfield in Richard’s name.