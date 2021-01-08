Richard P. Miketa, Jr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard P. Miketa, Jr., 57, of Girard, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at his residence.

Richard was born July 21, 1963, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Richard and Beverly (Bonk) Miketa, Sr.

He was a graduate of Liberty High School and worked as a cable technician at CommuLink.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking on the grill and anything that had him outdoors. He loved football and was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers.

Richard leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Beverly Miketa of Girard; daughter, Brittany (Jason) Johnson of Boardman; son, Richard Brandon Miketa of Cleveland; brothers, John P. Miketa of Raleigh, North Carolina, Kurt (Aundrea) Miketa of Niles and Kris Miketa of Girard; niece, Rachel Miketa and grandchildren, Jaxton and Raina Johnson.

Richard is preceded in death by his father.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 14, 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Due to the pandemic we kindly ask that everyone wears a mask and follows the current safety guidelines with social distancing.

