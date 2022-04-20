GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. Kerrigan, 74, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in the comfort of his home.

Richard was born January 10, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Richard N. and Anne (Haus) Kerrigan.

He was a graduate of Girard High School and worked for Packard Electric retiring in 1999.

In his spare time Richard loved listening to all kinds of music, exercising, reading and talking politics. Richard was a lover of all animals and a lifelong Ohio State fan. Rick also was a Cleveland Browns fan but he just couldn’t wait any longer.

Richard will be greatly missed by the love of his life of 52 years, Joanne (Shimko) Kerrigan, who he married October 11, 1969; his children, Amy (John) Cunningham of McDonald and Michael (Dalia) Kerrigan of Fisher, Indiana; sister, Elaine Williams of Grafton, Ohio; brother, Tom (Mary) Kerrigan of Westerville; grandchildren, Lauren (John) Thurik, Nathan Cunningham and Jenna Kerrigan; his good friend who was like a brother to him, Rich Cataffa and two cats, Lucy and Ethel.

Along with his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his brother, Dan Kerrigan and sister, Kathy Cannistra.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, April 23, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Richard will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to them so they can pass it on to Richard’s favorite organization, Animal Welfare League.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Kerrigan family.

