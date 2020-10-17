Richard Lee Tenaglio, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Tenaglio, 69, of Liberty Township, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his residence.

Rick was born January 16, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Carmen and Rose Marie (Funge) Tenaglio.

Rick served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam war. Rick then worked for Delphi Packard for 31 years.

He enjoyed his Harley Davidson motorcycles and was a member of the Harley HOG’s. Rick also enjoyed fishing, boating and camping, but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 49 years, Georgann (DeCavitch) Tenaglio, whom he married May 8, 1971; his children, Holly A. (Jana) Tenaglio and Richard C. (Vivian) Tenaglio, both of Liberty Township; his grandchildren, Carmen Grace, Madison Kathleen, Marley Ann, Molly Marie and Katie and Matthew and great-grandson, Liam Herron.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

