GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Palmer, 95, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Richard was born September 25, 1927, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, the son of George and Corrine (Oller) Palmer.

He had served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII in the medic units while stationed in Panama.

Richard had retired from East Ohio Gas Company, where he started out washing cars and retired after many years as a dispatcher.

He was a member of Girard First United Methodist Church, the American Legion Post #235 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge in Girard.

Richard was an avid Steelers Fan, had coached baseball for many years for the F.O.E. team and enjoyed his life with his children and grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Marylou (Hammers) Palmer, whom he married September 25, 1950; his children, Richard L. (Debbie) Palmer II of Evans, Georgia, Kelly (Willie) Palmer-Smith of Girard and Jeffrey L. (Angela) Palmer of Girard; grandchildren, Richard L. (Jean) Palmer III, Shane Palmer, Brittany (Edward) Kershaw, Ashley (Josh) Powell, Jeffrey (Kelli) Palmer, Ryan Palmer and Justine (Raymond) Agnone and great-grandchildren, Edward, Alivia, Logan, Jackson, Peyton, Lucian and Layla.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Virginia McFeeley.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 .m. until the time of service.

Richard will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to The Hospice House, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

