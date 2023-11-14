VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Mackall Sr., 70, of Vienna, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023 in the comfort of his home.

Richard was born September 30, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Robert L. and Herta (Joseph) Mackall.

He was a graduate of Liberty High School and received his degree from Youngstown State University.

He had worked for K-Mart Distribution for over 30 years until his retirement.

Richard loved telling stories of past decades. He often would reminisce about the good old days to his family and friends.

Richard leaves to cherish his memory his children, Richard Mackall Jr. of Lakewood , Nicole Worst of Enon Valley and Benjamin Mackall of Liberty Twp.; brother, Robert Mackall of Austintown; and grandchildren, Damien Worst, Nathaniel Worst, and Benjamin Mackall.

Along with his parents Richard is preceded in death by his sister, Joy Fossaceca.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 17th, 11:00 AM at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 16th from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.

Richard will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery next to his parents.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 15, at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.