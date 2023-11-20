GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Kennedy, Sr., 85 of Girard, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital.

Richard was born August 25, 1938 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of Earl and Pearl Pontius.

Richard retired as a security officer from Pinkerton Security and had also worked for Ohio Security.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Richard enjoyed fishing and was an avid Steelers fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 63 years, Marie Rose Uschak, whom he married June 4, 1960; his children, Susan Hamlet of Lowellville, Arthur (Rhonda) Kennedy of Ravenna, Michael (Tracie) Kennedy of Liberty Township, Dwight (Bernice) Kennedy of Danville, Pennsylvania, Robert Kennedy of Warren, Richard, Jr. of Howland and Raymond (Michelle) Kennedy of Youngstown; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his son, Roger Kennedy; a grandchild and many brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 24, 4:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, where visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Richard will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

