LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. Coles, 82, of Liberty Township, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Richard was born November 20, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Howard and Josephine (Wiggett) Coles.

Richard was a 1957 graduate of McDonald High School.

After graduating he served in Germany with the U.S. Army.

Richard then worked for Packard Electric for 38 years in Plant 10 as a rod mill retiring in 1997.

He was a member of the William Farr Masonic Lodge and the Warren Skeets Airport.

In his younger years, Richard enjoyed auto racing at Sharon Speedway and riding his Indian motorcycle. At 68 he took up flying his airplane, a lifelong dream of his. He also loved working in his yard and could fix and build just about anything.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 40 years, Shirley (Cicchillo) Coles, whom he married June 19, 1982; his son, Richard H. (Brenda) Coles, Jr., of Sandy, Utah; stepchildren, Thomas L. (Lori) DeCamp of Woodstock, Georgia and David A. DeCamp of Henderson, Nevada; sister, Donna Hodgkinson of McDonald; mother-in-law, Julia Cicchillo of Champion; grandsons, Stefan D. (Ashley) Coles and Richard J. (Brooke) Coles; stepgrandchildren, Jackson T. DeCamp, Madison R. DeCamp, Carson M. DeCamp, Anthony D. DeCamp and Aeson J. DeCamp and a great-grandson, Zion K. Coles.

Besides his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his daughter, Joy Lynn Coles; sister, Joyce Shilling and brothers, Clarence and Maynard Coles.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 4 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, where visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Family and friends may also visit on Thursday, November 3 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

Richard will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the Rescue Mission of Youngstown, Warren Family Mission, or Warren Skeets Airport.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

